Wagner Bowman Management Holds Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN); As Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Share Value Declined, Yakira Capital Management Raised by $5.85 Million Its Stake

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 175,644 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $841.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 54,176 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & Lp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Victory Management Inc invested in 232,948 shares. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 123,576 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Aqr Management Lc holds 0.01% or 87,976 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 615,395 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Corsair Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 4.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Hsbc Public Limited owns 3,215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 166,637 shares. 677,532 were reported by Citadel Advisors Llc. 8,700 are held by State Teachers Retirement. 21,189 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Bluestein R H And Com has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 586 were reported by Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Delaware.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 11, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stewart Title promotes New Jersey State Counsel John Crowley to Associate Senior Underwriting Counsel – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.