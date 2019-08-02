Wagner Bowman Management Holds Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN); Carderock Capital Management Has Raised Its Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Holding

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $120.57. About 218,955 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Management holds 227 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0% or 4,731 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 750 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 10,431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 21,393 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal General Gp Incorporated Public Limited Co reported 42,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank has 16,144 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Greenwood Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3,507 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S & owns 32,654 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.05% or 107,847 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. The Oregon-based Tygh Cap has invested 0.71% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).