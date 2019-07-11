Wagner Bowman Management Holding in Home Depot (HD) Cut by $351,058; Welch Capital Partners Cut Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $3.26 Million as Shares Rose

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 16.54 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 4,755 shares to 64,888 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad (SCHB).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.05 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp reported 17,375 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Management invested in 9,082 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Eqis Management Inc holds 4,339 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,082 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 24,371 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 31,167 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 221,304 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Commerce Savings Bank reported 146,010 shares. Tower Bridge reported 13,145 shares. Independent Investors has 9,107 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors invested in 0.21% or 13,901 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 12,567 shares stake. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.89B for 36.93 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.