Wagner Bowman Management Has Upped Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $333,000; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Panagora Asset Management Has Raised by $17.70 Million Its Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 210,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 659,710 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.55M, up from 449,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 202,279 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs Company holds 2,619 shares. Hartford invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Asset Management holds 9,202 shares. Blair William And Il has 309,536 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated accumulated 7,365 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,041 shares. Van Eck reported 54,401 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 525 shares. Tompkins owns 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,979 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,549 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 5,195 shares. Piedmont Invest holds 0.47% or 138,621 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Riverpark Mgmt Lc reported 132,729 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,134 shares to 11,096 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 1.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX).

