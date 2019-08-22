Wagner Bowman Management Has Upped Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding by $333,000; Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Stake in Caredx (CDNA) by $4.86 Million as Stock Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 175,644 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 300.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 156,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 209,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 52,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 818,987 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,190 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 6,933 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 3.56 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 321 shares. 200 were reported by Salem Inv Counselors. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 117,632 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. J Goldman & Communication Ltd Partnership holds 62,818 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Grp reported 92,622 shares. 147,622 were accumulated by Corsair Cap Mgmt Lp. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 4.08 million shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Chicago Equity Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,841 shares. 793,264 are held by Fmr Ltd. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc holds 75,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1,000 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares has 25,517 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability reported 107,402 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 41,100 shares. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 65,496 shares. Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management has invested 2.74% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Axiom Investors Ltd Co De stated it has 103,525 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 90,500 shares. Osterweis Capital owns 120,290 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Com has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 2.22M were reported by Lord Abbett Limited Liability. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Caprock Grp accumulated 0.05% or 8,205 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr by 165,045 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. by 584,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,850 shares, and cut its stake in Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA).