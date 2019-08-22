Wagner Bowman Management Has Trimmed Position in Home Depot (HD) by $351,058; Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose While Gabalex Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 4.14M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 789,237 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Communication Select by 33,567 shares to 152,624 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.62M for 27.23 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.