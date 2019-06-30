Wagner Bowman Management Has Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $351,058; Peavine Capital Management Decreased Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position by $5.11 Million

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 1.76 million shares traded or 127.81% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07M shares traded or 171.72% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Communication Select by 33,567 shares to 152,624 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,200 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Taurus Asset Management Limited Company reported 49,510 shares. Thornburg Investment Inc has 1.54M shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancshares Trust accumulated 1,644 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Company has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sterling Global Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,602 shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 9,160 were reported by Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 29,058 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. C Ww Wide Grp A S has 7.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3.00 million shares. Wealthquest holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,829 shares. Arbor Invest Llc accumulated 0.14% or 2,278 shares. Sterling Lc reported 1.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Haverford Tru holds 57,520 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things Lowe’s Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot (HD) PT Raised to $229 at RBC Capital; Remain Buyers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.83 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Western Alliance Rides Rate Increases to Success – Motley Fool” on October 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Alliance Ranks #1 On S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Best Regional Banks 2018 List – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Alliance Bancorp: Another Great Quarter And More To Come – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2018. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: We Need More Guidance, Not Less; Walmart Exec On Driver Productivity (Or Lack Of It) – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Western Alliance Sees Huge Deposit Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $119.99 million for 9.64 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap LP accumulated 6,985 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 904,778 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.04% or 135,353 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 15,184 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 740,853 are held by Invesco. Advisors Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Systematic Financial Mngmt LP reported 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Brandywine Global Inv Limited stated it has 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Management Limited Co Nj has invested 0.76% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 183,300 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Ltd reported 1.1% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 294,696 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 348 were reported by Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Corp.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $113,125 was bought by BOYD WILLIAM S. Shares for $92,000 were sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH on Monday, January 28.