Wagner Bowman Management Has Trimmed Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $351,058; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake in Dorman Products (DORM) by $540,760

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 793,888 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.93 million, up from 787,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 161,591 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript)

