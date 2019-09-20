Wagner Bowman Management Has Raised Public Storage (PSA) Position by $355,500; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Institute For Wealth Management Lifted Its Stake

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.8. About 795,022 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 51.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 7,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,791 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 15,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 12.22M shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flooding forces shutdown of Exxon’s Beaumont refinery – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Co has invested 4.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Elm Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 3,817 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Community Financial Svcs Gru Inc Llc owns 0.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,166 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.18% or 192,774 shares in its portfolio. Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 94,565 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.36 million shares. 2.21 million are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com. Lathrop Mngmt Corp invested in 126,966 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 205,542 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited holds 17,692 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. American Asset Management holds 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 4,185 shares. Coastline Trust has 28,917 shares. California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zuckerman Grp Ltd Company reported 4,341 shares. Jones Companies Lllp holds 30,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,214 shares to 35,144 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 20.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,347 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Fin (VFH) by 4,367 shares to 170,109 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Infotech (VGT) by 1,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,643 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.