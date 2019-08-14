Wagner Bowman Management Has Raised Its Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) as Shares Rose; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.25 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.88. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 132,261 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 107,847 shares. Zacks Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 61,142 shares. Corsair Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 147,622 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 10,431 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0.01% or 582,186 shares. 70,620 are held by Teton Advisors Inc. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 2,370 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 388,442 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The California-based Advisor Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 31,162 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 5,949 shares in its portfolio. 113,650 are held by Hennessy Advsr Inc. Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shapiro Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Condor Mgmt accumulated 95,059 shares. Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0.01% or 1,792 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co holds 0.42% or 5,598 shares in its portfolio. 59,814 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 11,328 shares. Moreover, Beaumont Financial Lc has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clean Yield Gru holds 2.08% or 49,453 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Management holds 1.46% or 49,226 shares in its portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Company holds 5,025 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc accumulated 10.17 million shares.