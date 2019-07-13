Wagner Bowman Management Has Raised Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $333,000; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Has Lifted Stake

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 321.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 15,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 4,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company's stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares to 1,083 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,390 shares, and cut its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.19% stake. Symphony Asset Ltd Co owns 14,524 shares. 592,871 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Llc. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability reported 2,400 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 241,336 shares. South Texas Money Limited holds 643,967 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate holds 3.39M shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Lc holds 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 5,612 shares. Eqis Mgmt owns 47,421 shares. Telos Mgmt reported 53,326 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aspiriant Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,620 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company reported 3,521 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jane Street Lc holds 119,649 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 41,248 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 27,000 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 227,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 3,225 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 3,507 shares. Maverick Capital Limited reported 116,550 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated owns 0.27% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 7,833 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 275,355 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 7,200 shares. Numerixs Invest Inc holds 5,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Comerica National Bank reported 16,144 shares stake.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.