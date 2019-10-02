Wagner Bowman Management Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Stake by $426,099; Share Price Rose; Duke Energy New (DUK) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Lowered Stake as Stock Value Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 18,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, down from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $96.19. About 1.97M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,172 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 12,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 7.75 million shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,500 shares to 3,950 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.90 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares to 6,375 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

