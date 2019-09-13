Wagner Bowman Management Has Lifted Its Public Storage (PSA) Position by $355,500; Shares Rose; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Increased Rogers Communications In (RCI) Position by $23.67 Million as Shares Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications In (RCI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 446,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 4.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.67 million, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 341,021 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $249.58. About 938,976 shares traded or 14.60% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Fin (VFH) by 4,367 shares to 170,109 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vgrd Scottsdale Int Term Gov (VGIT) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,889 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage: A 5.60% Preferred Stock IPO From This Primary Preferred Stocks Issuer – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage’s New Preferred – Why? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2017.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rogers Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Broadband Wholesale Rates – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Things to Watch on the TSX Index on Tuesday – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veritas boosts Rogers Communications to Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.