Wagner Bowman Management Has Lifted Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $333,000; Market Value Rose; Redmile Group Maintains Holding in Epizyme (EPZM)

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 7.69M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.33M, up from 6.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 7.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 483,844 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.36. About 157,182 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 10,558 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 5,550 are owned by Wagner Bowman Corp. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Lp has 0.05% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 23,765 were reported by Ameritas Investment Inc. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 167,538 shares. Principal Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 158,508 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 5.69% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 89,660 shares. Barr E S And holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 32,654 shares. Parthenon Lc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 62,646 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 26,941 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 476,658 shares. Element Cap Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,732 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,397 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Lc has invested 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 24,527 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $37.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 273,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,648 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

