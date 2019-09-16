Wagner Bowman Management Has Increased Public Storage (PSA) Stake By $355,500; Alexanders (ALX)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 61.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired 1,500 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 3,950 shares with $940,000 value, up from 2,450 last quarter. Public Storage now has $42.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $244.74. About 143,856 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN

Alexanders Inc (ALX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 41 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 30 decreased and sold their holdings in Alexanders Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.70 million shares, down from 1.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alexanders Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 30 New Position: 11.

Among 6 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Public Storage has $28500 highest and $201 lowest target. $239’s average target is -2.35% below currents $244.74 stock price. Public Storage had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $211 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased Vanguard Health (VHT) stake by 2,407 shares to 93,946 valued at $16.34M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Fin (VFH) stake by 4,367 shares and now owns 170,109 shares. Vanguard Infotech (VGT) was reduced too.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It has a 33.97 P/E ratio. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed.

Ems Capital Lp holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. for 95,914 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc owns 13,273 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 1,423 shares. The New York-based Bamco Inc Ny has invested 0.25% in the stock. Denali Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 2,200 shares.