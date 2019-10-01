Wagner Bowman Management Has Increased Public Storage (PSA) Holding By $355,500; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Sentiment Is 0.91

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 10 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 11 decreased and sold their equity positions in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database now possess: 1.47 million shares, down from 1.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 61.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired 1,500 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 3,950 shares with $940,000 value, up from 2,450 last quarter. Public Storage now has $41.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $240.03. About 585,834 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 4,895 shares traded. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $184.39 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 62.88 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust for 63,768 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 402,544 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 218,902 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,917 shares.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased Vanguard Health (VHT) stake by 2,407 shares to 93,946 valued at $16.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Infotech (VGT) stake by 1,796 shares and now owns 148,643 shares. Vanguard Fin (VFH) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Public Storage has $28500 highest and $201 lowest target. $243.83’s average target is 1.58% above currents $240.03 stock price. Public Storage had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies upgraded the shares of PSA in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 16.