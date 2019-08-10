Wagner Bowman Management Has Decreased Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Market Valuation Rose; Centene (CNC) Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Raised Stake

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 7,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 21,692 shares. Rbf Cap Llc, California-based fund reported 49,760 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 6,714 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 21,888 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.11% or 82,931 shares. Cwm Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 455,758 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,507 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 33.04 million shares. 22,124 were reported by Financial Advisers Lc. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.15% or 52,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com has 28,391 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Management holds 96,494 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.02 million shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). South Dakota Inv Council owns 8,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res holds 515,606 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Laurion Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability holds 441,984 shares. Sather Grp Inc Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,138 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York reported 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wellington Shields Limited Liability holds 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,116 shares. Blair William And Il reported 515,343 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation invested in 2.81% or 362,554 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc stated it has 29,857 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cap Investors reported 4.51 million shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri owns 1.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 48,122 shares. Peoples Financial Ser holds 0.11% or 1,150 shares.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 4,755 shares to 64,888 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Spdr (XLI) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.