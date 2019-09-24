Wagner Bowman Management Has Decreased Position in Mastercard (MA) as Market Value Rose; Bislett Management Continues to Hold Stake in Mobile Mini (MINI)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 5,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.15. About 3.11 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 42,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02 million, up from 582,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 214,050 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mastercard Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard’s Fundamentals Sustain Its Price Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Btim stated it has 6,551 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware reported 10,947 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capstone Invest Advsr Limited accumulated 3,829 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 1.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boothbay Fund Lc has invested 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crossvault Limited Liability holds 1,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt Commerce owns 777 shares. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0.69% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hillsdale Management Incorporated accumulated 670 shares. Accuvest Advisors owns 4,021 shares. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Capital Limited Com has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ipg Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Core Msci (IEFA) by 10,194 shares to 38,845 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 669,644 shares. Principal Incorporated holds 374,301 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity reported 7,486 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.02% or 3.72 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,735 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 72,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 2.16 million shares. Menta Limited has invested 0.13% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Art Advsr Ltd accumulated 38,322 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gsa Llp owns 45,549 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Next Financial Group owns 200 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 0% or 1,617 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 68,878 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 15,227 shares. Franklin Res owns 315,437 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.