Wagner Bowman Management Has Boosted Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position by $333,000 as Valuation Rose; Friess Associates Has Cut Its Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Position by $13.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 160,564 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp. (CIEN) by 41.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 366,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 520,787 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 887,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 1.79M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 3,930 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 615,395 shares. London Com Of Virginia has invested 0.2% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,336 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Natl Bank owns 8,075 shares. 200,847 were accumulated by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 38,400 shares. Ftb invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Element Capital Management Lc holds 3,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Asset Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.24% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 123,576 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 551,276 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55M for 21.83 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Jane Street Ltd holds 51,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Financial Management Professionals invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.34% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Comerica Financial Bank owns 91,646 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Liability owns 16,410 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Advisors Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 83,052 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Llc has 52,600 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 3.21 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Fincl Service holds 137 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 34,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership owns 105,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc. by 2,870 shares to 79,902 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 170,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc..