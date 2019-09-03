Wagner Bowman Management Has Boosted Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding by $333,000; Valuation Rose; Leavell Investment Management Has Raised Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $120.22. About 61,656 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 1.31 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Solus says it may buy Hovnanian bonds to cut loss from CDS – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 Billion; 19/03/2018 – CE: ABANDONING MERGER PACT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- REQUIRED TO PAY $112 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO BRE LANDMARK PARENT, UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS BLACKSTONE CREATING ‘BESPOKE’ ALT-ASSET PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF U.S. TREAS; 13/03/2018 – China’s sovereign wealth fund sells stake in Blackstone; 16/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Crowned Prince (Video); 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares to 114,021 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,370 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

