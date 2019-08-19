Wagner Bowman Management Has Boosted By $333,000 Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake; Ciena (CIEN) Shorts Raised By 13.83%

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) had an increase of 13.83% in short interest. CIEN’s SI was 5.65M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.83% from 4.97M shares previously. With 3.05M avg volume, 2 days are for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s short sellers to cover CIEN’s short positions. The stock increased 2.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.38 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased Churchill Downs (CHDN) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired 3,700 shares as Churchill Downs (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 5,550 shares with $500,000 value, up from 1,850 last quarter. Churchill Downs now has $4.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 124,783 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.01% or 148,076 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 188,397 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Management Lp has invested 0.08% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 51,787 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.04% or 355,908 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 197,013 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 337,250 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.03% or 464,000 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 0% or 26,886 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 900,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Fort L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 2,843 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 0.02% stake. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5500 highest and $32 lowest target. $47.29’s average target is 15.14% above currents $41.07 stock price. Ciena Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Argus Research. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Rosenblatt. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 7.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 32.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity. $85,219 worth of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was bought by Lloyd Karole.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CHDN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsr holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 70,620 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 5.69% or 89,660 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 87,976 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 167,538 are owned by Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Argi Service Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 27,289 shares. Loomis Sayles Comm LP has 265,124 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 99 were accumulated by First Personal Financial Serv. Citigroup accumulated 10,458 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co invested in 0.01% or 4,903 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 711,847 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 27,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 750 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 348 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).