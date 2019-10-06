Wagner Bowman Management Cut Its Visa (V) Stake by $426,099; As Nisource (NI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hightower Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,172 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 12,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 52.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 14,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 13,007 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378,000, down from 27,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 2.54 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 6,125 shares to 71,013 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $14.95M for 185.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 23,409 shares to 28,409 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 46,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HEZU).