Wagner Bowman Management Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $469,920 as Share Value Rose; As Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) Stock Value Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $324,142

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 5,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 12,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 302,181 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 314,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 3.59 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 0.02% or 976 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Architects Incorporated holds 4,805 shares. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 27,926 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 118,691 shares. Ims Cap Management invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Icon Advisers Inc Company reported 101,821 shares. 83,860 were accumulated by White Elm Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank Corporation has invested 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wellington Gru Llp holds 0.26% or 4.43M shares. Aviva Plc invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Prentiss Smith & Incorporated has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vident Investment Advisory reported 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 70,631 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 13.93 million shares.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 6,125 shares to 71,013 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.47M for 13.75 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

