Wagner Bowman Management Continues to Hold Stake in Public Storage (PSA); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Increased by Becker Capital Management Inc

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $247.79. About 1.37M shares traded or 57.77% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 686.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 84,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 97,321 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.59 million, up from 12,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93M shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,780 shares to 4,075 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Fin (VFH) by 4,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,109 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Infotech (VGT).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 196,602 shares to 945,339 shares, valued at $44.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655,047 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

