Wagner Bowman Management Boosted Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $355,500; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Acadian Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $4.82 Million as Shares Declined

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 145,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 588,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.47M, down from 734,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 487,367 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.8. About 794,922 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.94 million for 12.47 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 2,161 shares to 2,602 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 84,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Health (VHT) by 2,407 shares to 93,946 shares, valued at $16.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vgrd Scottsdale Int Term Gov (VGIT) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,889 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).