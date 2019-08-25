Wageworks (WAGE) Stake Has Increased by Falcon Point Capital Llc; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $2.51 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 14,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 40,429 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, down from 54,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 21,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 121,784 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 100,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 239,064 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 2.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 18/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Statements Aren’t Comprehensive Statement of Company’s Financial Results for This Period — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS NAMES EDGAR MONTES AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 04/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES & PROVIDES UPDATE ON; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 19,949 shares to 41,154 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.92M for 18.87 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22,860 shares to 414,285 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.