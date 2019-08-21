Wageworks (WAGE) Position Raised by River Road Asset Management Llc; Gtt Communications (GTT) Shareholder Spruce House Investment Management Has Raised Position

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 581,815 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 230,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 572,433 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.62 million, up from 342,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 283,228 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 2.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE; 09/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS SAYS CO’S BOARD APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF ISMAIL DAWOOD AS INTERIM CFO OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against WageWorks, Inc. and Certain Officers – WAGE; 13/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks Board Has Expanded Its Size From Seven to Eight Members; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS: ’16 RESTATEMENT WILL RESULT IN DECREASE IN REV; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Continuing Review of Financial Statements, Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting for Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2017 — Filing; 13/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 18,645 shares to 455,230 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 27,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,405 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

