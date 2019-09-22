Wageworks (WAGE) Holder Fred Alger Management Decreased Position as Shares Rose; Take (TTWO) Stake Lifted by Junto Capital Management Lp

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 86.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 213,211 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.83 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $51.34 lastly. It is up 2.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS – BOARD CONCLUDED THAT CO’S HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR QTRLY & YR-TO-DATE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30 & SEPT. 30, 2016 SHOULD BE RESTATED; 09/04/2018 – WageWorks Names Ismail (Izzy) Dawood Interim Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks Board Has Expanded Its Size From Seven to Eight Members; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – COMPANY TO RESTATE CERTAIN FINANCIAL RESULTS; RESTATEMENT NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT COMPANY’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Fincl Statements From 2016 and 2017 Should No Longer Be Relied Upon; 07/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc. – WAGE; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Joe Jackson to Become Executive Chmn; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS NAMES JOE JACKSON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 272.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 316,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 432,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.10M, up from 116,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 271,776 shares to 879,227 shares, valued at $64.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.12M shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 309 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Utah Retirement holds 21,149 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Old National Bank In accumulated 2,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 85,000 shares. Congress Asset Ma has 0.97% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 675,934 shares. 3,127 are owned by Strs Ohio. Cibc World Markets stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Signaturefd holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co reported 1,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,510 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Washington Capital Mgmt owns 3,700 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 246 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co owns 0.06% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 18,367 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 45,239 shares to 57,527 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WAGE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 33.24 million shares or 8.73% less from 36.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 13,573 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 7,533 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 547,592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,561 shares. 217,880 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Bancorp Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 810,978 shares. Tig Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.37% or 170,000 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 73,800 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 2,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 33,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management invested in 3,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 641,397 shares.