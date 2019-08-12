WageWorks Inc. (WAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

We are contrasting WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) and CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Management Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WageWorks Inc. 44 4.49 N/A 0.47 108.87 CRA International Inc. 43 0.76 N/A 2.65 16.37

In table 1 we can see WageWorks Inc. and CRA International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CRA International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WageWorks Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WageWorks Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than CRA International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WageWorks Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.1% CRA International Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.4 beta indicates that WageWorks Inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, CRA International Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WageWorks Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, CRA International Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. WageWorks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRA International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown WageWorks Inc. and CRA International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WageWorks Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CRA International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48.75 is WageWorks Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -4.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.2% of WageWorks Inc. shares and 86% of CRA International Inc. shares. About 0.33% of WageWorks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of CRA International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WageWorks Inc. 0.49% 1.29% 4.75% 65.49% -2.35% 88.4% CRA International Inc. 5.41% 12.02% -16.79% 3.21% -18.11% 2.04%

For the past year WageWorks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CRA International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors WageWorks Inc. beats CRA International Inc.

WageWorks, Inc. engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits. As of September 13, 2017, it had approximately 6.5 million employee participants from approximately 100,000 employer clients. WageWorks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. It provides consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. The company also offers services related to class certification, damages analysis, expert reports and testimony, regulatory analysis, strategy development, valuation of tangible and intangible assets, risk management, and transaction support to law firms, businesses, and government agencies. In addition, it provides management consulting services, such as strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors' actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including agriculture; banking and capital markets; chemicals; communications and media; consumer products; energy; entertainment; financial services; health care; insurance; life sciences; manufacturing; metals, mining, and materials; oil and gas; real estate; retail; sports; telecommunications; transportation; and technology. Further, it develops and markets neural network software tools, as well as provides complementary application consulting services primarily for electric utilities. CRA International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.