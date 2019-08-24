Wafra Investment Advisory Group Trimmed Facebook 30303 (FB) Stake By $22.37 Million; ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Angie`s List has $2000 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.40’s average target is 79.55% above currents $8.02 stock price. Angie`s List had 7 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 9. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. See ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Facebook 30303 (FB) stake by 46.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 134,776 shares as Facebook 30303 (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 154,815 shares with $25.81M value, down from 289,591 last quarter. Facebook 30303 now has $507.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee; 21/05/2018 – As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 04/04/2018 – KTVZ NewsChannel 21: BREAKING: A Facebook official said today that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President; 19/03/2018 – CT. A.G. JEPSEN INITIATED AN INQUIRY ON FB, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook; 26/03/2018 – The MBA view: can Facebook fix its reputation?; 15/05/2018 – Facebook is eyeing all of San Francisco’s Park Tower high-rise. Via @CurbedSF:

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 17.36% above currents $177.75 stock price. Facebook had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,110 were accumulated by Earnest Prns Llc. Int Sarl owns 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,715 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.87% or 50,201 shares in its portfolio. Bailard owns 143,649 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.32% or 4,832 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 65,900 were accumulated by Archon Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pension stated it has 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Heritage Invsts Corporation has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated invested in 372,146 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc accumulated 2,210 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tradition Capital Mgmt Llc has 12,110 shares. Harvey Incorporated stated it has 9,000 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Evolus Inc. stake by 48,557 shares to 98,557 valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (NYSE:BABA) stake by 21,334 shares and now owns 33,198 shares. Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

