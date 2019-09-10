Wafra Investment Advisory Group Trimmed Facebook 30303 (FB) Holding by $22.37 Million as Valuation Rose; Sap Se (SAP) Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lowered Its Position

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook 30303 (FB) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 134,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 154,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81 million, down from 289,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook 30303 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 13.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap(TM) Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech troubles? Go defensive; 22/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DEVELOPED MINOR SYMPTOMS DUE TO CONTACT WITH OBJECT THAT HAD SECONDARY CONTAMINATION AFTER SPY POISONING – DAILY MAIL NEWSPAPER; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS AIQ MUST HAVE OBTAINED EMAIL ADDRESSES TARGETED IN BREXIT REFERENDUM FROM DIFFERENT SOURCE TO APP AT THE CENTRE OF FACEBOOK DATA SCANDAL; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Says Ending Use of Information From Outside Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 56,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 199,152 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99M, down from 255,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $120.78. About 590,086 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 17/05/2018 – SAP Elects Four Members to Supervisory Board in By-Election; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year – Small and Midsize Companies and SAP Partner of the Year – Database and Data Management; 13/04/2018 – SAP BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF EXEC BOARD MEMBER STEFAN RIES; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industries; 06/03/2018 – SAP execs see margin gains beyond 2020 as cloud costs subside; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Recognized as 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award Winner Finalist; 24/04/2018 – SAP Increases Sales Forecast on M&A, Cloud Business (Video); 05/04/2018 – SAP Completes Acquisition Of Callidus Software Inc

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 86,239 shares to 193,483 shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 2,466 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oak Associate Oh has 256,688 shares. Seabridge Advsr Lc owns 360 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Company holds 28,554 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 2.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Assets Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 7,700 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.59% or 5.18 million shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust has 0.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.34% or 815,492 shares. Roberts Glore Com Il stated it has 2,031 shares. Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Incorporated owns 1,395 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kwmg Lc holds 608 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,605 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,007 shares to 7,266 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).