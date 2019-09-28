Wafra Investment Advisory Group Trimmed Digital Realty 25386 (DLR) Position as Share Price Declined; Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Financial Architects Trimmed by $413,100 Its Holding

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 93.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27,000, down from 3,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Digital Realty 25386 (DLR) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 123,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 72,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 195,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty 25386 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 1.36 million shares traded or 18.30% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,756 shares to 7,498 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 45,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability holds 51,390 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Bristol John W And Inc Ny stated it has 916,938 shares. Nomura Incorporated invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cim Mangement has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Mgmt Company has invested 4.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Management accumulated 2.69% or 338,594 shares. Monetta Financial Svcs reported 55,000 shares. 16,054 were reported by Proffitt Goodson Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19.79 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 76.66 million shares stake. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has 8,365 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Syntal Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 20,031 shares stake. American Investment Services owns 1,599 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Commonwealth Bankshares Of owns 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,036 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund reported 0.1% stake. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.05% or 307,615 shares. Dean Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 40,813 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 8,292 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Oakbrook holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 9,804 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp stated it has 5,095 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 16,638 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 72,096 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 986,968 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,433 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research holds 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 3,751 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 16,591 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.68 million for 19.64 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 235,833 shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 59,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

