Wafra Investment Advisory Group Stake in Quanta Services (PWR) Has Cut by $10.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Share Value Were Volatile While Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 65.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 276,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 143,319 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 419,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 570,276 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 2,482 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 62,507 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 64,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 239,613 shares to 258,892 shares, valued at $34.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 151,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 11,809 shares. New York-based Gabelli And Co Inv Advisers Inc has invested 3% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Laurion Capital Lp holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,245 shares. Group reported 0.08% stake. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 5,741 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,928 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 3,544 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.01% or 8,781 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Ftb Advsrs reported 67 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 737,636 are held by State Street.