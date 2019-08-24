Wafra Investment Advisory Group Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD 0160 (BABA) Has Increased by $3.88 Million; Raymond James Trust Lowered Position in Hershey Foods Co (HSY) by $400,140 as Stock Value Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Hershey Foods Co (HSY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 17,591 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Hershey Foods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $157.03. About 757,647 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (BABA) by 179.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 21,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 33,198 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 11,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 427,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.58M shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $336.63 million for 24.38 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $1.53 million were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Tuesday, July 30.

