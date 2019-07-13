Wafra Investment Advisory Group Raised Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by $8.97 Million as Stock Price Rose; Camarda Financial Advisors Holds Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 80.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 86,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,483 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13M, up from 107,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 was sold by Coombe Gary A. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Moves Up the Charts: Will Growth Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc accumulated 53,698 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 143,746 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Horrell Cap Inc holds 668 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Boston has 1.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8.75 million shares. The California-based Glob Investors has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nordea Invest accumulated 718,830 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.02% or 120,235 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 1.93M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group owns 1.79 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.53% or 173,340 shares. Moreover, Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 276,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,319 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp..

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,635 shares to 83 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Gp Incorporated reported 2.27M shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Illinois-based First Amer Bankshares has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Murphy Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lpl Financial Llc owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 506,707 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 73,407 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 484,426 shares. 301,679 are held by Parsec Financial Mgmt. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,103 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp stated it has 1.14 million shares. Martin And Inc Tn reported 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Security Trust Com has invested 0.58% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Drexel Morgan Company holds 3,966 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.75% or 123,863 shares in its portfolio.