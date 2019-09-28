Wafra Investment Advisory Group Raised Its Holding in D.R. Horton (DHI) by $3.49 Million; Berkshire Hathaway Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $102.22 Million as Share Price Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 81,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 381,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47M, up from 300,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.15M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 537,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02B, up from 483,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82,258 shares to 480,722 shares, valued at $64.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc by 5,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,932 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 0.03% or 28,353 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 431,634 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial Inc accumulated 278 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc reported 9,375 shares. First Tru LP reported 645,652 shares. City Hldg Com owns 375 shares. Raymond James Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.03% or 11,574 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 567,853 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co reported 0.19% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 207 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Capstone Investment Advsrs Llc holds 0% or 1,028 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 884,926 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 27,227 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chartist Ca has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership has 1.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability holds 14,390 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 50,500 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 1.28% or 6,583 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 393 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 2.89% or 12,946 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Company holds 13,317 shares or 5.52% of its portfolio. Alley Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.43% or 4,541 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C Worldwide Group Inc A S reported 6.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Associates, a New York-based fund reported 11,393 shares.