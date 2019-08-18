Wafra Investment Advisory Group Raised Humana (HUM) Holding; DNB Financial (DNBF) Has 1.7 Sentiment

DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 17 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 10 sold and decreased their stock positions in DNB Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.39 million shares, up from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding DNB Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Humana Inc. (HUM) stake by 280.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 43,200 shares as Humana Inc. (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 58,601 shares with $15.59M value, up from 15,401 last quarter. Humana Inc. now has $40.12B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 609,396 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 23/04/2018 – Humana-led Consortium To Acquire Privately Held Curo Health Services In $1.4 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Changing Vehicle Ownership Lifecycle Examined in CCC’s Crash Course Report; 21/03/2018 – Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Kindred Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc

More notable recent DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DNB Financial Corporation Declares a $0.07 Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DNB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

The stock increased 1.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 41,073 shares traded or 41.11% up from the average. DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) has risen 37.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 23/05/2018 – MARINE HARVEST ASA MHG.OL – MANDATED DNB MARKETS AND NORDEA (COORDINATORS), AND DANSKE BANK, RABOBANK AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS COMMENCING ON MONDAY 28 MAY…; 23/03/2018 – DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT MOVES TO UNDERWEIGHT EQUITIES VS NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: BANK BETTER POSITIONED THAN MOST TO NIBOR FLUCTUATIONS; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 16.6% vs 15.8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ DNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNBF); 26/04/2018 – DNB KEEPS VIEW LENDING VOLUMES IS ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE 3 TO 4 PER CENT IN 2018 AND 2019; 16/03/2018 – Top Norway Oil Analyst Leaves DNB to Set Up Energy Trading Firm; 07/05/2018 – DNB Norden III Adds Elkem, Exits Kone, Cuts SpareBank 1 SMN; 29/05/2018 – DNB ASA: Trade subject to notification; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q EPS NOK3.36

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation for 223,055 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 228,959 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Trust Co has 0.34% invested in the company for 101,255 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,918 shares.

Analysts await DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. DNBF’s profit will be $3.08 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.33% EPS growth.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $183.56 million. The firm offers deposit products, including time and demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It has a 16.36 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans; fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Humana Inc has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $329.13’s average target is 10.82% above currents $297 stock price. Humana Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Monday, August 12 to “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $364 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $31500 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30200 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HUM in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating.