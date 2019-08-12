Wafra Investment Advisory Group Raised Danaher (DHR) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 1242.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 239,613 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 258,892 shares with $34.18 million value, up from 19,279 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $99.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 897,890 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS

Among 3 analysts covering Electrocomponents PLC (LON:ECM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Electrocomponents PLC had 23 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ECM in report on Thursday, June 27 with “Equal Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Add” rating and GBX 650 target in Friday, June 14 report. The firm has “Add” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Peel Hunt. See Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 705.00 Unchanged

04/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 810.00 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 610.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 630.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 591.00 Initiates Starts

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.41 billion GBP. The firm distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies. It has a 16.29 P/E ratio. It also provides automation and control products comprising programmable logic controllers, safety devices, sensors, cables, and pneumatic cylinders for various vertical markets that include the food and beverage, packaging, manufacturing, marine, and gas and oil industries; and tools and consumables, which comprise electronics workbench equipment, electrostatic discharge products and 3D printers, and mechanical tools and lighting, as well as electrical, test, and measurement and safety equipment.

More recent Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Electrocomponents plc’s (LON:ECM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “How Financially Strong Is Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Partial ECM exit to leave Deutsche Bank focused on Europe – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 2.03% or GBX 11.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 540.8. About 581,706 shares traded. Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) stake by 276,559 shares to 143,319 valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) stake by 55,693 shares and now owns 174,507 shares. Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of DHR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 4. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.19% or 6,495 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Impact Advsrs Limited Com reported 11,385 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 1.87 million shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.31% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 71,951 shares. Oakwood Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca has invested 3.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Stearns Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,068 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.38% or 33,214 shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer reported 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Dynamic invested 1.31% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.70M shares. Spc reported 1,800 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.51% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 2.72M shares. Strategic Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,879 shares.