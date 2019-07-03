Wafra Investment Advisory Group Position In Eagle Materials (EXP) Was Lifted; As Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Stock Declined, Broadfin Capital Has Upped Holding

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 893,016 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 23,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,337 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, up from 136,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.11. About 430,029 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 56,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,535 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp..

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eagle Materials (EXP) Announces Retirement of CEO Dave Powers; Michael Haack Will Succeed Powers – StreetInsider.com” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Eagle Materials Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Conoco, Internap, Micron, Steelcase, Vulcan Materials, Wipro and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,868 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.21 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Cwm Limited Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 14 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 2,692 shares. Optimum Advsrs accumulated 885 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,408 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Millennium Management owns 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 12,015 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.72% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Shelton Management owns 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 297 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 149,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com accumulated 4,513 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd accumulated 7,206 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 9,649 shares. Vanguard invested in 4.08 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.19% or 898,712 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 62,889 shares in its portfolio.