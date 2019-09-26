Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered Its Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $461,812 as Valuation Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined While Atria Investments Has Boosted by $1.49 Million Its Stake

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 3660.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 165,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 170,486 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 1.12M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 8,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 354,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.76M, down from 363,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 1.51 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89M for 20.91 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has 0.32% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Cypress Asset Tx has 0.14% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7,975 shares. Plante Moran Lc stated it has 3,550 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 35,335 shares. Washington Tru Commercial Bank reported 9,246 shares stake. 85,185 were accumulated by Tompkins Financial. City Holding reported 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,816 shares. Qs Lc owns 134,666 shares. Green Valley Limited Liability Corp reported 2.55% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0.03% or 2,594 shares in its portfolio. First Amer National Bank has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America holds 0.03% or 3,582 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 107,511 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.61% or 160,957 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,400 shares to 174,215 shares, valued at $33.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp. by 26,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 130,322 shares to 6,748 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companhia Energetica De Mina (NYSE:CIG) by 28,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 303,799 shares. Madison Inv reported 1.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 11,896 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested in 0.01% or 1,850 shares. 2,002 are owned by Oakworth Capital. Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 0.45% stake. The Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Becker Mgmt owns 22,518 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 12,491 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 386,425 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 2.51M shares. 184,102 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. 84,212 were accumulated by Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 3.79 million shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 0.02% stake.