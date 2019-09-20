Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered Its Holding in Merck & Co. (MRK) by $310,503; Store Cap (STOR) Holder Victory Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $6.12 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 3,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 382,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.08M, down from 386,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 19.04 million shares traded or 96.34% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 3386.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 185,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 190,886 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, up from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 893,857 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl Gaynor reported 158,158 shares. Sit Investment Associate invested in 170,600 shares. Charter Co reported 1.44% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 83,001 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt accumulated 5,462 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ballentine Prns Lc holds 19,354 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.62% stake. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 78,004 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Howland Capital Management Lc owns 46,048 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Hudock Cap Limited Company invested 1.22% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 0.91% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru has invested 0.84% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amer Registered Advisor reported 22,580 shares stake. Patten Group Inc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 25,417 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 81,254 shares to 381,743 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC).

