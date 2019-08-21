Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) by $5.18 Million; Findlay Park Partners Llp Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5.63M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.60M, up from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 533,429 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 55,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 174,507 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 230,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $97.8. About 757,789 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 140,175 shares to 14.31M shares, valued at $584.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 239,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Combined power of Experian and Oliver Wyman leads to more seamless compliance with current expected credit loss standards – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 99,451 shares to 293,176 shares, valued at $179.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).