Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lifted Its Holding in Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) as Stock Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lowered Its Stake in Astec Industries (ASTE) by $5.15 Million as Share Price Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) by 71.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 64,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 154,316 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, up from 89,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $141.77. About 293,100 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 62.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 139,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The hedge fund held 82,620 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 221,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 39,077 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.99M for 22.90 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8,894 shares to 274,317 shares, valued at $54.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Express Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Torm Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Ltd Company stated it has 42,170 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 9,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 169,584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 76,889 are owned by Invesco Limited. Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.01% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 17,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 106,359 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 9,242 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 2,287 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.01% or 7,824 shares. 800 were accumulated by Covington Cap. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 7,683 shares. Pnc Svcs stated it has 1,652 shares. 23,411 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Electron Cap Partners, New York-based fund reported 197,392 shares. Stephens Ar holds 24,425 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd reported 1.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 221,879 shares. Mai Cap accumulated 0.27% or 44,363 shares. First Republic owns 3,986 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 1,131 shares. Asset Management reported 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 31,593 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd has 80,238 shares. Bridges Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Carlson Capital Lp accumulated 0.23% or 109,125 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 0.01% or 224 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 56,016 shares to 89,535 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,507 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).