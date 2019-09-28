Wafra Investment Advisory Group Increased Facebook 30303 (FB) Stake; Arconic (ARNC) Shorts Down By 8.69%

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Facebook 30303 (FB) stake by 12.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 19,400 shares as Facebook 30303 (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 174,215 shares with $33.62 million value, up from 154,815 last quarter. Facebook 30303 now has $505.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them. The company is hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 16/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Bannon promoted ‘culture war’ -Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 06/04/2018 – Russia asked Facebook to explain curbs on some media accounts -RIA; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them It’s hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 05/03/2018 – Call for more women speakers spurs rival California cyber security conference; 13/04/2018 – Thirty-two U.S. embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography; 11/04/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS TO SPEAK WITH FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG THURSDAY; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook ‘Looking Into’ Suing Cambridge

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) had a decrease of 8.69% in short interest. ARNC’s SI was 10.36M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.69% from 11.35 million shares previously. With 3.85M avg volume, 3 days are for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)’s short sellers to cover ARNC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 2.46 million shares traded. Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) has risen 20.04% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNC News: 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC 1Q EPS 29C; 02/05/2018 – Arconic to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Arconic 1Q Net $143M; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SEES `GREAT OPPORTUNITIES AHEAD OF US’; 30/04/2018 – Arconic Slashes Earnings Forecast as Aluminum Prices Increase; 07/03/2018 – Arconic Completes Early Redemption of Around $500M in 5.72% Notes Due 2019; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS CO.’S CHALLENGE IS TO IMPROVE EXECUTION; 02/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO SAYS ACQUISITION OF ARCONIC’S EXTRUSION PLANTS IN BRAZIL COMPLETED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Arconic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARNC); 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS MORE TIME, MONEY NEEDED TO TURN AROUND OPS

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. It has a 28.17 P/E ratio. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils.

Among 3 analysts covering Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Arconic has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 2.14% above currents $26.11 stock price. Arconic had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Llc Dc holds 2.79% or 174,822 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arete Wealth Advsr reported 8,848 shares stake. Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md invested in 23,087 shares. Darsana Prtnrs LP holds 6.27% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt has invested 9.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Indiana Tru Mgmt Company, a Indiana-based fund reported 10,074 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perella Weinberg Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 21,952 shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 40,484 were accumulated by Conning. 2,246 are held by Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc. Cobblestone Advisors Lc Ny invested in 0.13% or 7,480 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) stake by 8,881 shares to 354,806 valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medtronic Plc stake by 5,703 shares and now owns 90,932 shares. Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, August 22.