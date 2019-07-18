Wafra Investment Advisory Group Holds Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Salzhauer Michael Lifted Its Cit Group (CIT) Stake by $309,683; Share Price Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 3,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,871 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.39M, up from 16,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $34.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1957.1. About 1.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 120,772 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – PRELIMINARY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO DECREASED TO 14.0%, & PRELIMINARY TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO INCREASED TO 16.7%, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CIT SEES 2018 CORE AVERAGE LOANS & LEASES UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption of Approximately $883 M of Its Unsecured Debt; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Pricing Of $1 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes And $400 Million Of Subordinated Notes; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 30/05/2018 – CIT Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – CIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED NOTES AT PAR; 07/05/2018 – FinTech Breakthrough Names CIT Point-Of-Sale Platform As “Best Small Business Lending Solution” In 2018; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

