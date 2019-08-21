Wafra Investment Advisory Group Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased by $8.10 Million as Share Value Rose; Lionstone Capital Management Has Lifted Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $2.33 Million; Stock Price Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 42,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 144,434 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 101,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $212.23. About 15.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 339,776 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 54,842 shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 18,845 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 186,103 shares. Mgmt Professionals Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 4,484 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Com owns 52,500 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 66,334 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh owns 1.42M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 87,700 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 0.72% or 8,455 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 15,102 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lipe & Dalton has 4.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Tx has 1.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

