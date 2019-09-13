Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Upped Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stake by $7.93 Million; Valuation Declined; Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Raised Holding

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 304,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 649,420 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11M, up from 344,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 3.29 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 15,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 173,533 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.24M, up from 157,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 174.38% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc invested in 46,066 shares. Weiss Asset Lp owns 0.43% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 100,568 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 31,065 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 12,306 shares. Asset has 5,546 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Axa holds 54,194 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Citadel Ltd Llc owns 0.16% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 5.03M shares. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 862 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 700 were accumulated by Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd. Welch Forbes Ltd Co accumulated 29,675 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt LP holds 2.11M shares. Veritable LP accumulated 19,107 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.3% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Etf (HYG) by 4.30M shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $117.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 16,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,384 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Ltd Co has 85,289 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 0.32% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 70,950 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.09% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 11,916 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 177,364 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 29,998 shares. Cwm Limited Com reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Motco has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mairs Power Incorporated accumulated 17,758 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 976,007 shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 276,324 shares. Sabal Trust owns 13,120 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 32,130 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co owns 368,597 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,260 shares to 256,632 shares, valued at $36.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,571 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co..