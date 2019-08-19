Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) by $8.10 Million as Market Value Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $459,330 as Market Valuation Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 42,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 144,434 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 101,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $210.98. About 20.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 7,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 1.94 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.11 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton Ma stated it has 51,062 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.43% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 29,209 shares. Cape Ann Bancorp has 16,113 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has 0.37% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,565 shares. Lindsell Train Ltd holds 4.26M shares. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Rech Mngmt has 1.93% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 37,728 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt owns 93,182 shares for 5.08% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 4,772 shares. Amer Century Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs owns 7,180 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,836 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.62% or 1.92 million shares. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Svcs owns 1,754 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 304,455 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1.94M shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 24,885 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Pioneer Tru National Bank & Trust N A Or holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,158 shares. Segment Wealth Lc reported 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peddock Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fmr Ltd Llc has 2.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 101.00M shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,223 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 559,376 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Opus Capital Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 455,850 are held by Macquarie Gru. Trexquant Investment Lp owns 57,681 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 32,207 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares to 174,507 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 427,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.58M shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.