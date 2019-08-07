Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Upped Its Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) Position; Washington Capital Management Increases Stake in Mylan N V (MYL)

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.94% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 15.59M shares traded or 68.04% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – BIOCON – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – ALSO INTENDS TO REPAY EUR 500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES DUE IN NOVEMBER 2018 AT MATURITY; 25/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 27; 28/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE MYLAN INC.’S GUARANTEED SR UNSECURED N; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) by 71.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 64,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 154,316 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27 million, up from 89,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 901,294 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 56,016 shares to 89,535 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 427,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D has 152,620 shares. Leavell Investment holds 66,459 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 653 are held by Fifth Third Bancorp. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 550 shares. 52,526 are owned by Weiss Multi. Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Birmingham Mgmt Commerce Al has 0.1% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 31,646 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And holds 114,652 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Newbrook Capital Advsrs Lp owns 279,961 shares. Barnett Commerce Inc reported 300 shares stake. Blackrock stated it has 10.41 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 14,136 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% or 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 91 shares or 0% of the stock.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,278 shares to 10,424 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,968 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mylan (MYL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Potential Mylan (MYL)/Upjohn (PFE) Merger a ‘Goldilocks Scenario’ – Mizuho – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events this week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan (MYL) Down 18.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.