Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stake as Shares Rose; Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.73 Million as Share Price Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 9,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 23,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, down from 32,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 9.11 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS TOUGHER REGULATION COULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR SMALLER COMPANIES TO GET STARTED; 26/03/2018 – FTC COMMENTS ON CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook security chief leaving after clashes with other execs on Russian influence: report…; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Expected to Address New Facebook Concerns (Audio); 11/04/2018 – WXOW News 19: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Collects Data on Non-Users (Video); 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too Facebook is pushing its GDPR efforts to people outside of Europe

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 5,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 187,722 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.58 million, down from 193,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.36. About 3.90M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,882 shares. Tennessee-based Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 29,795 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru Co reported 1.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). United Fire Grp invested in 76,000 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Chase Counsel Corp owns 3,296 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca reported 45,525 shares. Toth Advisory holds 1.19% or 48,572 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,926 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gabalex Ltd Co owns 40,000 shares. Saratoga Rech Management invested 3.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Daiwa Securities Gp Inc reported 152,378 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 12.37 million shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,892 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 37,317 shares to 106,651 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC) by 20,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.07 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $340.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 41,959 shares to 96,976 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

